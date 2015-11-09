Summit County kennel celebrates empty cages

Cages are empty for now at the Summit County Animal Control Facility (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Animal Control Facility is unusually quiet.

"It's very quiet. This room is usually unbelievably loud," said Carrie Goffee, administrative assistant at the facility.

That's because a remarkable thing happened over the weekend: every single cat and dog was adopted a the 6th annual Adopt-a-Thon.

The event was a relief for the facility's manager, Christine Fatheree, who often wonders if some of the animals that come here will ever find homes.

"It's sad seeing the dogs in the cages," Goffee said.

This past weekend, 93 animals found new homes.

"Most of them were adopted by 11:30 and we opened at 10 a.m.," Fatheree said.

The facility believes they owe the success to the $10 adoption fee that was offered. Still, they never imagined such a turnout with lines that stretched off their property.

"It was way beyond anything we've seen before. They were in the parking lot, in the street," Goffee said.

The kennel is quiet now but it won't stay that way for long. Employees say in a couple of weeks the cages will be full again.

For now, workers are preparing for the next crowd.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.