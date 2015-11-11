Parade, recognition ceremony honors Cleveland veterans

This is the second year Cleveland hosted its annual Veterans Day Parade, but this time, the big celebration downtown grew even bigger than the first.

Patrick Faith, a Marine veteran of Desert Storm, loves his country and his family. For him, Veterans Day is a time to reflect on his service and the service of others.

“We love this country. We’re blessed to live in the greatest country in the world,” said Faith.

On Wednesday, Faith and hundreds of other military groups and city leaders took to the streets of downtown Cleveland. The parade started at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall on Lakeside Avenue.

“Piping is not just playing for your own enjoyment, it's playing to give back,” said Faith.

For Faith, Veterans Day is more like a family ritual and each year they play together in Lorain’s Lochaber pipe band.

“My wife, my 4-year-old, my two daughters,” said Faith.

Christina Faith, Patrick’s wife, says Veterans Day holds special meaning for her, too.

“Feels good to be here. I had family members who were veterans. So it’s good to support,” she said.

Faith says each note they play is a thank you to the men and women who make freedom possible.

“Our veterans are the ones who make that happen. They’re the ones that are out there putting their lives on the line, and you just can’t thank them enough,” said Faith.

In addition to the parade, City Hall will be lit green in accordance with the Greenlight A Vet initiative, a campaign to establish visible, national support for veterans by changing building lights to the color green.

The Grand Marshall of this year's parade was Anthony Paskevich Jr., a Navy Cross recipient. Following the parade, a special Veterans Day recognition ceremony was held inside the rotunda of City Hall.

