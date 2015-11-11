Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Million Dollar Mistake

Seven months after Carl Monday and his team began investigating the bungling of a union contract, the Cleveland school district finally released documentation.

Clark Elementary in Cleveland spent $33,000 -- not on much needed computers or new books -- but on a five-day trip to Puerto Rico. A Carl Monday investigation found that 18 students, along with five school staffers, including principal Amanda Rodriguez, took the trip.

Cleveland School CEO Eric Gordon is defending the district's decision to spend $33,000 on a school trip to Puerto Rico, after receiving money from a Target grant.

Three years ago, voters approved a $240 million+ levy.

For the Cleveland Municipal School District, the vote was an investment in our schools and the students, and it was a vote of confidence for the people who run the schools. Lately, however, that confidence has been shaken by the reckless spending of school dollars.

This past week, Cleveland 19’s investigative reporter Carl Monday revealed that the district’s bungling of teacher scheduling at three area high schools cost taxpayers nearly $1.25 million. Money that could have been saved if the district hadn’t dragged its feet in resolving the issue, according to the teachers’ union.

The revelation comes in wake of other recent head-scratchers, like the schools’ spending over $30,000 on a school field trip to Puerto Rico and failing to collect over $8 million in rebates for technology upgrades. This is real money that could have been spent on educational tools, like new books and computers, and yes, more teachers.

Soon, the school district will be asking taxpayers to approve yet another renewal of the school levy. Before they do, they need to explain to the public why they have failed, in many cases, to wisely spend the money they already had.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

