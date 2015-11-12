TONIGHT AT 11: Investigating the deputy commissioner at Hopkins Airport

Cleveland 19 News is looking out for your safety. Tonight, watch our investigation on Hopkins Airport. Scott Taylor found the man who was in charge of keeping the bathrooms clean, is now in charge of making sure planes land safely.

And those wicked winds have died down, but not for long. Jeff Tanchak is tracking another very windy day tomorrow. Will it be a white-knuckle commute? Look for his First Alert Forecast coming up at 11.

Romona and I will see you then.

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.