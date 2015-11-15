November warm-up: a sign of what's to come?

Believe it or not, on this day in 2014, homeowners were measuring over half a foot of snow in their yards.

There were parking bans and slippery sidewalks and roads across the Cleveland area.



Felicia Galey of Cleveland remembers.

"Cold, snow was all over the ground. It was at least in the 20's, 30's," Galey said.

What a difference a year makes. There is absolutely no snow on the ground, and the weather was sunny and 61 degrees just before noon.

"It's great, last year it was cold! I am enjoying it this year! I really am, I am enjoying being able to come outside, get the walks in before the snow falls," Galey added.

At Edgewater Park, it didn’t take long for people on motorcycles to roll in.

Monica Boduszek and her husband came from Broadview Heights to test a new camera on this picture-perfect day.

"I don't remember a better fall than this fall. Everyone is talking about, ‘oh, it's going to be cold soon,’ but in the meantime, we're having the best fall ever,” said Monica.

Some say this is payback for a summer that seemed to start late.

"We are getting our end of the summer here that we missed in June, so we are excited about that," said John Graham of Fairview Park.

Graham brought his 20-month-old son out to run around on the grass and kick around a ball.

Could this be a sign of what's to come?

"Fingers crossed. Let's hope," said John Moran of Lakewood.

The Cleveland 19 weather team says we'll enjoy another couple of unseasonably warm days this week.

