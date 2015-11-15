Firefighters buy mattress to put patient on the road to recovery

A Perry Township man is now on the road to recovery thanks to the generosity of the firefighters who have been called to his home countless times.

Ted Klamm has been in a wheel chair for four years after a leg surgery he says he still has not recovered from.

What makes it more difficult for his leg to heal is sleeping in a twin sized bed that he barely fits in and often falls out of.

"Rolling and falling out on the floor is not a comfortable thing to do," Klamm said.

Perry Township firefighter Brian Gralewski said the falls became so frequent that Klamm would call every night for help at three and four in the morning, sometimes twice a day.

"He would roll out of bed at night and fall on the floor and that’s when he would call us," Gralewski said. "So we would come and help him out of the bed, and the last time we were here which was three nights ago, I asked him if he wanted to get a bigger bed, but he said he didn’t have the funds or much family to help him."

Each fall caused even more damage to Klamm’s leg, making it harder to heal and forcing him to stay on disability longer without a job.

"We got to the point where we didn’t want to see him on the floor anymore. We were willing to take a couple dollars out of our paycheck to help this guy out," Gralewski said.

Klamm said the unexpected act of kindness by the fire department is a step that will help him get back to the workforce sooner.

"Almost brought me to tears, it was not something that I expected but I’m so grateful," Klamm said.

