Twinsburg couple cancels Parisian getaway

As of Monday, some airlines that provide service to Paris were offering customers the opportunity to reschedule their trips in light of the terror attacks across the city.

Many of the most popular tourist attractions in Paris remain closed, but most are expected to reopen by Wednesday.

The first images that came out of Paris after Friday's attacks were chaotic and disturbing. As the death toll rose and the full scope of the carnage became clearer, shock turned to despair. A country went into mourning.

Shelly and Dave Albright of Twinsburg were watching the events unfold like everyone else, only they were just days away from taking the trip of their dreams to the "city of love."

The Albrights were scheduled to fly to Paris Tuesday.

"My first thought was, I was, of course, devastated for the people over there and the victims and their families. It didn't even strike me at first that it was going to interfere with our trip at all," said Shelly Albright.

The Albrights began to feel like the date of their arrival was just too close to a time of mourning for the French.

"When I thought about it, of course, then, we started really thinking, 'is this something we should do or should we consider not going?'" Albright added.

The Albrights made the tough decision to cancel their trip to one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world. It just didn't seem right.

"It wasn't about being afraid. It was more not knowing how to be a tourist among all of those people living there, who were mourning. It just didn't feel right to either one of us that we should go at this time," Albright said.

Canceling flight reservations has not been easy, but the decision not to go seemed like the best one for now.

The Albrights say they will support the Parisians with another trip on the horizon.

"Maybe in the spring. They say Paris is the most beautiful in the spring. We'll get there eventually. We'll get there someday," Albright said.

