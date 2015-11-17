Medina middle school's trip to D.C. still on, despite alleged threats

Claggett Middle School Principal Paul Worsencroft says the itinerary for the upcoming trip has moved all tourist attractions to be visited during daylight hours. (Source: Medina City Schools)

Despite ISIS threats to attack Washington, D.C., one Medina middle school isn't cancelling its eighth grade trip to the capital.

The trip is such a staple of the Medina middle school experience, the superintendent can't remember what year the trip was first offered. One thing is for sure, 25 years ago, organizers and parents were worrying more about what monument they would visit, than about the threat of terrorism.

"This is for many of our eighth graders, the only opportunity for them to visit D.C. What an experience," said David Knight, superintendent of Medina City Schools.

This year, sadly, there are worries over a video released by ISIS, who claimed responsibility for the Paris terrorist attacks, now vowing to strike in Washington, D.C. After learning about the new threat, Knight began to debate whether Claggett Middle School's trip, which was scheduled for this week, should continue as planned.

"Our number one first concern is student safety," Knight said. "Any one group, individual that tries to threaten that safety or our educational opportunities for our kids -- that's a worry."

After consulting with other staff members and gathering more information about the threat, Knight has decided the school trip to the nation's capital, will go on.

"The trip is still on. We always defer to parents. If a parent wants to keep their child back, they will be able to do that," added Knight.

Root Middle School students just returned from their trip to D.C. last week.

Claggett Middle School Principal Paul Worsencroft is going on the D.C. trip Wednesday. He says organizers have made some slight changes to their itinerary. Worsencroft says "any place that could be in the evening, when it's dark, and lots of kids being outside," was eliminated.

At the end of the day, the decision to go on with the D.C. trip as planned may be the most powerful lesson of all for students.

"Safety is utmost in our minds, but that educational opportunity is key, and that's what being an American is all about," Knight explained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, school officials said one parent had decided their child would not go on the trip. According to the superintendent, parents who decide not to go will be given a "slight" refund.

