Pizzeria manager sentenced for secretly videotaping women in restroom

A former Twinsburg pizzeria manager was sentenced Wednesday for secretly videotaping women in a Twinsburg restaurant's restroom.

The judge sentenced 34-year-old Paul Strebler to four years behind bars: two years for each felony count of illegal use of a minor in nudity orientated material, plus six months for each count of voyeurism. He was also designated a Tier Two sex offender, meaning he will have to register with the local sheriff every six months for the next 25 years.

Prosecutors say Strebler set up his phone in a bathroom at Romeo's Pizza in Twinsburg to take pictures and videos of young females in various states of undress. Some of the females were under 18.

His wife found the pictures on their family's home computer and called Twinsburg Police.

Strebler fled and was eventually captured in Arizona, standing on the edge of a cliff in the Grand Canyon.

Strebler said he suffered from bipolar disorder and was now seeking help.

One of the victim's mothers explained in court what she and her daughter had to go through.

"Do you have any idea how hard it is to watch your children cry and not want to eat or socialize? She didn't feel any different if she had been raped in such she never got to say no. I, too, lost sleep at night wondering what I could do to help her get through this," a victim's mother explained.

In court, Strebler apologized for his actions.

"I made mistakes that have and will continue to impact your lives for years to come. To the girls here and not, who I have destroyed with my many actions, I'm truly sorry for causing so much pain and embarrassment," Strebler said.

Judge Lynne Callahan said she found Strebler's apology sincere. While prosecutors had asked for a sentence of six years, Strebler could have faced close to 16 years behind bars.

