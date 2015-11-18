Public Square plans moving forward, despite budget gap

It is the heart of our city -- Public Square, and it's in for some major redevelopment. The project would drastically change the face of the city.

Public Square: Major changes in the heart of the city

There's a new push to remake Public Square in downtown Cleveland. Another local company is pledging millions of dollars to get work started and completed before the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Changes are coming to Public Square, and they'll affect nearly everyone coming to downtown Cleveland, whether it's by car or public transit.

June 1, 2016 is the hopeful completion date of the $32 million Public Square renovation project. With 364 days to get it done, we checked on where the project stands now.

Plans for a cafe at Public Square will be presented to the Cleveland Planning Commission during their meeting on Friday morning.

Advocates of the ongoing overhaul of downtown Cleveland's Public Square have asked the state to help pay for the project.

The Public Square renovations are on schedule to be complete in one year. (Source: WOIO)

Public Square as we know it may not exist by the end of 2015, as city officials plan to turn it into a park.

From hotels to roads to public parks, Cleveland is pushing to get multiple projects done before the Republican National Convention next July, and one big one sits in the center of town.

Jeremy Paris is the executive director of the Group Plan Commission, which is leading the Public Square project.

"The question I always got asked when I would be out talking about this project: 'Is it really going to happen?' and I think people see it's really happening," said Paris.

Paris says the project is on schedule to be completed before the RNC, despite some issues surrounding funding. According to Paris, the project costs around $50 million, but there is still a $5 million deficit in the budget.

Still, Paris says he's confident that cost will be covered by support from local corporations and state funding.

"We absolutely will be done by next June," said Paris. "This is a place that's designed to breathe, to work for big events, like the orchestra, but also for medium and small events, for community events for movie nights, for food trucks."

Ontario Street and Superior Avenue within the square have been closed off since March to accommodate construction.

Paris says, surprisingly, commuters have been patient.

"I think part of it is that people can see the crews working. They can see what’s happening and they’re excited about the project," said Paris.

And for good reason. It seems everyone is anticipating the revitalization of the Cleveland landmark.

