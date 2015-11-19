Special needs class fundraises with handmade dog treats

Everyone agrees this is a great way to give back and learn lifelong lessons. (Source: WOIO)

One of Mikey's favorite parts is the delivery. (Source: WOIO)

The dog treats are all natural and made from scratch. (Source: WOIO)

Erin Blahnik's seventh and eighth grade special needs class is behind the fundraiser, Mazy and Mylo Treats. (Source: WOIO)

A fundraising project at a Westlake school is helping students and pets alike.

Erin Blahnik teaches a seventh and eighth grade special needs class at Lee Burneson Middle School, where she created the Mazy and Mylo Treats fundraiser after making dog treats for her pets at home.

Blahnik said she realized the fundraising project was a a good opportunity to teach her students math and reading skills, not to mention social skills.

"I think the number one goal for every student in our room is to make them as independent as possible," said Blahnik.

Students make the all natural treats from scratch and sell them to teachers and others in the community.

"We have pumpkin ones, pumpkin peanut butter, and one of the favorite ones are beefy treat," said Blahnik.

A bag containing one dozen treats costs $3.

Some of the proceeds benefit the Guiding Eyes for the Blind organization, but Blahnik says one of the most important parts of Mazy and Mylo is that it helps her students develop lifelong lessons.

If you would like to order a bag of treats to support the class, contact Blahnik at blahnik@wlake.org.

