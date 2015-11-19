Travel Time: Security could be slow at Hopkins this holiday

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials say you may not need to arrive two or three hours early for your flight as City Councilman Zack Reed recently suggested.

You just have to consider what time of the day you are traveling. The airport's busiest hours of the day are between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

When members of the Transportation Committee toured Hopkins on Wednesday, public officials seemed satisfied with what they saw.

But Reed was worried about the time it would take passengers to maneuver around the construction.

"I am concerned that individuals may stand in line for a long time. I'm hoping through your media contacts and our ability as public servants to get to the general public, that this is going to be the bad part, but there is going to be a good part," Reed said.

In fact, Reed was hoping the media would help city officials spread this message:

"If you are thinking about coming an hour beforehand, my suggestion is to come two, maybe three hours beforehand. Get a cup of coffee. Get a sandwich. Relax a little bit. But I think in the long run, this is going to be good for the city of Cleveland."

Travelers, so far, seem to have very few issues maneuvering around the construction.

"Parking was a little bit of an issue, had to go back over to park and fly, so - a little bit longer than expected - but no hard time getting out," said Dave Eyssen of Cleveland.

Getting to the airport early is never a bad idea. Terrance Washington of Maple Heights made sure he left his house two-and-a-half hours before his flight.

"We left home early because we knew about the construction out here. It's going to be a beautiful international airport!" added Washington.

Airport officials say travelers during this busy holiday season should keep an eye out for signage that will direct them around the construction. If you can, they say to check in online, do pre-check or global entry to expedite the security screening process.

The airport has also placed employees wearing greenish-yellow t-shirts during peak hours in the most congested areas in the terminal.

Those employees are are looking for anyone who may need directions or information to get to where they need to be.

