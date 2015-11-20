St. Augustine serving 20,000 Thanksgiving meals

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is continuing its 43-year tradition of feeding those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Staff have been roasting for days and organizing inventory, to not only serve 20,000 at their own facility, but also at 16 other shelters. Plus, they will be delivering to 9,000 people who are homebound or have disabilities, along with several senior centers.

"I don't want anybody to go without a meal," said Sister Corita Ambro.

Volunteers will pack, serve, and deliver the Thanksgiving meals, but donations of turkeys or funds to purchase more turkeys are wanted in hopes that enough can be raised to serve everyone in need, as well as continue daily meals through winter.

"We could never do it without the outpouring that we get from Clevelanders. For instance, today I have volunteers from the Keating Center and the Lia House. When you have this many boxes to move, it can't be moved by our small staff," said Frank Scialabba.

The center is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to call (216) 781-5530 so they can be served, too.

"It's a great thing. It's helped us out a lot," said Luis Caraballo, who has nine mouths to feed.

The family appreciates every morsel they get from St. Augustine.

"It feels great. It feels like home. It's a big help. It helps us out a lot. We do have a lot of kids, and it is hard sometimes to make the food stretch through the month," said Danielle Caraballo.

Corita says it's not too late to help.

"Right now, I need funds to help us pay for the product we had to buy to get to these different centers. So if I could get the money for those, that would be wonderful. Anything anyone wants to donate -- turkeys, stuffing, veggies, cake mixes that I could use all year long -- is just wonderful and I need it," she said.

Donations can be made safely online or send them to:

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44113



If you would like to donate or volunteer on Thanksgiving Day, call St. Augustine at (216) 781-5530.

