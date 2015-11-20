Avon becoming new dining destination

The environment at Heck's is much different than the Ohio City location with more parking and space. (Source: WOIO)

The city of Avon is quickly growing by leaps and bounds. Along with new housing and shopping centers, many restaurants are popping up. The expanding suburb is rapidly becoming a west side dining destination, and for good reason.

Suburbanites are a hungry bunch, but restaurant owners recognize the appetite they have for good food and a great atmosphere. That's why Avon, a city experiencing tremendous growth, now has so many options when you want to grab a bite.

“Restaurants in Avon are just moving in left and right. There are a lot of things going on in the Avon area. And I think in the next five years, you're going to see a lot more,” said Ron Larson, owner of Strip Steakhouse. “I think it's becoming a great place to visit and have a culinary experience.”

Strip ranks high on the favorites list for locals. This is not your typical strip mall restaurant, or white tablecloth downtown dining room. Set in a historical restored barn moved there from Knox County, they serve high-end cuts of steak in a more comfortable, casual setting.

“We call ourselves food mechanics. We work on food just like a mechanic would work on a car. The end result is what we feel is excellent,” Larson explained.

Larson says their proximity to local farms help them deliver consistently good food and max out their dining room every weekend.

“We're serving pumpkin sausage soup tonight. It's just one of those things that we're able to go down 10 minutes away to the market stand and bring things right back into the restaurant and prepare them,” he said.

Another newcomer to the neighborhood is the talk of the town and a familiar name. Heck's Cafe, an Ohio City favorite for more than 40 years, is now open in Avon.

“You got to stay with the times, be in the suburbs and be that neighborhood place that everyone loved from downtown, which is what brings us out here,”

said Scot Kniereman.

He says they've built a reputation on creating a neighborhood experience. And now that the suburbs are the new neighborhoods, they're expanding by bringing that experience to the west side.

The menu is full of all your favorites. But the environment is much different, with more parking and space to accommodate their target clientele.

Kniereman says families are why they picked Avon.

“We want to keep it that family-friendly, neighborhood place,” said Kniereman.

Both restaurants are banking on even more growth in the Avon area, which is why even in the risky restaurant business, they believe Avon is a good bet.

“There's so much going on between new plazas. There's even more to come. We want to make this our new home,” he said.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.