Cleveland author writes 'Love Laws' for digital age relationships

As if dealing with a partner's mood swings isn't enough, social media is now a big part of modern romance.

With Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social networking sites, a relationship can be difficult to navigate. Cleveland author Chris Marvel breaks down the do's and don’ts of social media in his new book, Love Laws: The Rules of Love & Relationships in the 21st Century.

Marvel, who works as a relationship coach, wrote Love Laws after counseling people in their relationships and marriages for 10 years.

In the book, Marvel shares seven laws for relationships:

#1 - Chase love not lust, it feels better

#2 - Be careful who you connect with

#3 - Make your word work for you

#4 - Money talks

#5 - You cannot afford to lose your freedom

#6 - Serving is mandatory

#7 - Commit hard

He says technology has changed the dating game and there’s research to prove it. According to the Pew Research Center, one in four people in relationships say the phone distracts their partners when they’re alone.

"Cell phones -- that’s a big distraction," said Marvel. "The novelty of traditional dating has worn off. With social media in 2015, you see 500 pictures of someone before you even say 'hello.'"

However, Marvel says social media also makes it possible for people to reignite old flames.

"The high school sweetheart that used to be in the picture, comes back in the picture 20 years later, and that didn’t used to be possible," explained Marvel.

Based on his Love Laws, Marvel advises people to wait at least six months to post new relationships.

"Protect the organic source of what you have, because what you have is special between you two. No one else needs to know about it because once people know, they get involved," said Marvel.

Marvel also suggests being open with your partner about who you follow online.

He says social media is a great way to interact and stay connected with those you love, but like any tool, it must be used the right way.

"It works, but there’s also a downside," Marvel said.

Marvel's book was released on Friday. You can get your copy at Amazon and Barnes and Noble, or download it on iBooks.

