Shoppers rush to get ready for first snowfall

Many people are getting ready for the first potential snow of the season, which means buying de-icers, salt and shovels.

Home Depot workers at Steelyard Commons spent most of Saturday refilling shelves, but they know they won't stay full for long with a rush of shoppers preparing for the season’s premiere snow.

"We've been selling really efficiently lately," said employee Isadore Owens.

Preparation is wise, according to supervisor Jessica Perkins, who says the store rarely reorders winter items when they sell out.

"We've been getting customer calls since about a month or two ago asking for salt already, since we sold out last year. So salt, shovels and heaters are usually the first things to go. So you want to jump on them now and get ready to get them because once we sell out, they're gone," said Perkins.

Perkins suggests buying at least 10 bags of salt to last through the winter season.

You can stay ahead of the weather, plus track current conditions and radar, by downloading our First Alert weather app on your smart phone or tablet.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.