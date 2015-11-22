Cleveland Indians, Delaware North to serve Thanksgiving meals

Members of the Cleveland Indians front office and Delaware North Sportservice will play host to the club’s annual Thanksgiving Meal at Progressive Field in the Terrace Club on Sunday.

Visitors from area charities, including Our Lady of the Wayside, Shoes and Clothes for Kids, Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Ohio Guidestone and City Misssion will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal prepared and served by members of the Indians front office, including Paul Dolan, Chris Antonetti, Mike Chernoff and others.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

