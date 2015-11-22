Scathing Facebook post aimed at rock thrower who injured teacher

A local community is rallying behind a mother who was critically injured after a horrific attack on the highway.

A local community is rallying behind a mother who was critically injured after a horrific attack on the highway.

Police have now charged four teenagers charged in the highway rock throwing incident that severely injured a Perry Local Schools teacher. A 17-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle.

Uniontown Police have now charged four teenagers charged in the highway rock throwing incident that severely injured a Perry Local Schools teacher. A 17-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault,

It was an emotional afternoon as Sharon Budd returned home Wednesday. Her Uniontown home was decorated with signs and balloons. Budd, 52, was hit in the face with a rock that crashed through the windshield back in July.

It was an emotional afternoon as Sharon Budd returned home Wednesday. Her Uniontown home was decorated with signs and balloons. Budd, 52, was hit in the face with a rock that crashed through the windshield back in July.

A Pennsylvania teen accused of throwing a rock from an interstate overpass, hitting Sharon Budd of Uniontown, Ohio, has pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

A Pennsylvania teen accused of throwing a rock from an interstate overpass, hitting Sharon Budd of Uniontown, Ohio, has pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Sharon Budd permanently injured from rock thrown into her vehicle on I-80 (Source: WOIO)

The husband of a Uniontown teacher who was permanently injured by a rock that crashed through her windshield has harsh words posted on his Facebook page for the man who threw the rock.

Sharon Budd was nearly killed by what was described as a "volleyball-sized" rock that hit her as she traveled along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania in July 2014.

Budd’s skull was crushed. She lost an eye and is permanently brain damaged.

Dylan Lahr, 18, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the incident along with two other young men. Lahr was identified as the person who actually threw the rock that hit Budd.

A judge sentenced Lahr to 4.5 to 20 years in prison. Lahr now says he received a penalty much stiffer than the other two in the case.

Tyler Porter was sentenced to 22 months to 10 years in prison. Keefer McGee got 11 to 23 months in jail.

Sharon Budd's husband Randy took to Facebook to express his outrage at Lahr's reaction.

Budd's post reads, "You want to play Dylan? Your sentence was way too light! No more pleas from the Budd family. You took my wife, mother, and daughter. You are a coward! I'm looking forward to a heavier sentence!"

Lahr's attorney, Brian Manchester of Bellefonte, Pa., says he will no longer represent Lahr, who could now end up facing more prison time if he appeals.

Meanwhile, Sharon Budd's husband has said his wife received a life sentence.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.