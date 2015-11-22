Tamir Rice: One year later

Already about a hundred people at the gazebo where #TamirRice was killed a year ago for a vigil @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/UpMxgWGN0B

Supporters came from as far away as California (Source: WOIO)

Supporters gather at Cudell Rec Center one year after shooting of Tamir Rice (Source: WOIO)

Family, friends and supporters gathered at the Cudell Rec Center in Cleveland to honor the life of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

One year ago on November 22, 2014, Tamir was shot and killed by Cleveland police officers who were called to the scene after reporters of a man with a gun.

Rice was found to be carrying an airsoft pistol.

More than 100 people came to a vigil held for Tamir, some from as far away as California.

Supporters sang the hymn "This Little Light Of Mine" in honor of the boy that family members call the light of their lives.

It has been a difficult year for Tamir's family.

His mother Samaria Rice addressed the crowd to show her gratitude.

"Thank you everyone for coming out and for continuing to support justice for Tamir. Thank you all for standing for me when I can’t stand it gives me strength to know that I have all of you guys to uplift me and help pray for me," Rice said.

Perhaps what has made grieving so difficult for the family is that one year later there is still no resolution in Tamir’s case.

"This year without Tamir has left my family questioning the system,” said Tamir’s cousin Latonya Goldsby.

The pursuit of justice is what some Ohio State University students say brought them here from Columbus.

"Solidarity is very important in a case like this especially when you want to get something done, and the prosecutor is not doing his job. Numbers are important so that real justice can happen,” said OSU student Justice Harley.

The family released twelve doves, one for every year of Tamir’s life.

Samaria Rice made a promise to the crowd.

"I’m fighting for justice for all. Thank you."

Goldsby says Monday she and other supporters will march downtown to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty’s office to deliver a petition asking him to step down from Tamir’s case.

Goldsby says the petition has been signed by 300,000 people.

The case remains in the hands of a grand jury.

