Tanker crash shuts down SR 5 in Portage County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a tanker crash that happened on State Route 5 in Paris Township just after 6:30 a.m.

Officials say a Freightliner semi carrying 8,000 gallons of octane gasoline was headed east on SR 5 when he drove off the side of the road, hit a guard rail, rolled and spilled the fuel, which burned for about an hour.

The tanker was leased by Englefield Oil Company of Heath, OH.

The driver was taken to Robinson University Hospital in Ravenna with minor injuries.

He was cited for failure to control his motor vehicle.

Fire Departments from Paris and Charlestown Townships responded to the scene, along with the Portage County Sheriff's Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio EPA, Ohio PUCO, Portage County EMA, Westbranch State Park Rangers, and the Ohio Department of Watercraft.

The cleanup, recovery, and roadway repairs are ongoing.

SR 5 between SR 225 and Ravenna will remain closed through late next week due to damaged pavement.

The detour eastbound will be SR 14 to I-76 eastbound, to SR 225 northbound, to SR 5.

The westbound detour will be SR 225 southbound, to I-76 westbound, to SR 14 to SR 5.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.