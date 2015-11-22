Mom arrested, accused of leaving infant in car at Home Depot

Springfield Township Police arrested a mother Sunday for endangering children.

According to the police report, a passerby spotted an infant strapped into a car seat, alone in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of the Home Depot on South Arlington Road in Akron.

Officers checked the car and found that it was unlocked and running.

The mother returned to the vehicle with another child and told police she had left the infant in the car for a short time because he was sleeping and she didn't want to wake him.

According to the police report, surveillance video shows the baby was left alone for about 50 minutes.

The mother was arrested and released with a court summons.

Summit County Children's Services was also notified.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.