Ohio gas prices drop below $2 mark heading into holiday week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio motorists head into the Thanksgiving week with gas prices dipping below the $2 mark.

The state average was about $1.83 for a gallon of regular gas in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's 18 cents cheaper than the average last Monday and 36 cents cheaper than the price a month ago. The state average a year ago was about $2.75.

The national average for regular fuel was slightly higher at about $2.07 on Monday, down 9 cents from a week earlier. At this time last year, it was around $2.82.

Drivers are continuing to benefit from crude oil prices that remain noticeably low compared with previous years.

