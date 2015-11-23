Crowd says 'Mister Ugly' contest winner doesn't fit the bill

Not everyone likes to be called ugly, and I guess you can say Mison Sere is not like everyone.

According to Time Magazine, the 42-year-old won Zimbabwe’s Mister Ugly Contest and the crowd wasn't very happy with the choice nor was last year's winner! They say Sere shouldn't have won because he's just 'too handsome'.

Sere, on the other hand is saying get over it, "They should just accept that I am uglier than them," he said. "I hope to get a TV contract."

