Firefighters called to 2-story apartment building in Chardon - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters called to 2-story apartment building in Chardon

Geauga County firefighters called to working fire. (Source: WOIO) Geauga County firefighters called to working fire. (Source: WOIO)
Geauga County firefighters called to working fire. (Source: WOIO) Geauga County firefighters called to working fire. (Source: WOIO)
Apartments damaged in early morning fire. (Source: WOIO) Apartments damaged in early morning fire. (Source: WOIO)
Firefighters called to battle apartment fire. (Source: WOIO) Firefighters called to battle apartment fire. (Source: WOIO)
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters in Geauga County were called to Wilson Mills Road for a working fire early Monday morning. 

Officials tell us the fire in the two-story apartment building started in the laundry room. The cause is still under investigation but it may have started with the boiler. 

Fire and water damaged two apartments above and two apartments below the laundry room.

No one was injured but 45 people have been displaced. 32 units have been shutdown due to safety concerns.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly