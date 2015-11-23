Firefighters called to 2-story apartment building in Chardon

Firefighters in Geauga County were called to Wilson Mills Road for a working fire early Monday morning.

MUFD Addr: 311 Wilson Mills Rd; City of Chardon Type: Fire - 311 on fire — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) November 23, 2015

Officials tell us the fire in the two-story apartment building started in the laundry room. The cause is still under investigation but it may have started with the boiler.

Fire and water damaged two apartments above and two apartments below the laundry room.

No one was injured but 45 people have been displaced. 32 units have been shutdown due to safety concerns.

