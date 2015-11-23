Legacy, Parma, Akron Chipotles do deep cleaning after E. coli cases

A Chipotle Mexican Grill spokeswoman said that new measures are being taken at three restaurants in northeast Ohio after E.coli cases were confirmed.

The cases were reported at the Lyndhurst restaurant in Legacy Village, the Parma location on West Ridgewood Drive, and at the University of Akron on East Exchange Street.They will not be closed.

Workers are doing additional deep cleaning, replacing ingredients, providing supply chain data to investigators, and surveying crew members. No employees have been reported any symptoms.

The spokeswoman said the incidents were reported in mid- to late October, with the latest being on Nov. 6.

The CDC informed Chipotle that it found six additional cases in which testing matches the E. coli strain linked to the cases in Washington and Oregon.

Investigators said it is not unusual to see additional cases after the first incident. They added that the problem appears to have been contained to a period in late October.

"We take this incident very seriously because the safety of our food and well being of our customers is always our highest priority," said Steve Ells, chairman and co-CEO of Chipotle. "We are committed to taking any and all necessary actions to make sure our food is as safe as possible, and we are working diligently with the health agencies."

According to the CDC, there are about 48 million cases of food-related illness in the U.S. annually, including 265,000 cases of E. coli.

