ME identifies man shot to death in parked car

Man shot to death on W. 104th in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The man found shot death inside a car at 3056 W. 104th Friday afternoon has been identified as William E. Barnes Jr.

The 34-year-old of Cleveland Heights man was sitting in his parked vehicle along with two other men when the suspects got out and started shooting at the vehicle.

Police say the men then got into a dark colored SUV and sped away.

EMS transported Barnes to Metro Hospital where he died.

If you have any information related to this shooting give police a call.

