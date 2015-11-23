Man found dead in driveway, city's 116th homicide

Man found dead in driveway of east side home. (Source: WOIO)

A man found shot to death in a driveway of a home on E. 40th St. has been identified as Bennie Jackson.

Jackson, 62, was found Sunday night. He was already dead when police arrived.

Police said in addition to being shot, Jackson also had blunt force trauma to his head.

The Cuyhanga County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the final cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

