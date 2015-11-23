Fleeing felon crashes off I-77, hides in Dumpster

A fleeing felon was found hiding in a Dumpster in Fairlawn Sunday morning.

Officers from several departments were involved in a chase after the man fled from Peninsula police, who stopped him on Route 303 in a stolen vehicle from North Carolina.

The car traveled through Richfield on Interstate 77 and into Bath when he crash the car as he exited onto Ghent Road.

The man grabbed a briefcase and took off on foot. Officers from Bath, Fairlawn, Richfield, Copley, and Peninsula surrounded the area near North Cleveland-Massillon Road and Embassy Parkway.

He was found in a Dumpster in the rear of Civista Bank at about 8:30 a.m. by a Fairlawn sergeant.

He was turned over to the Peninsula Police.

The briefcase was located nearby in the bushes.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.