Canton double murder suspect could be put to death

Three children fishing found a woman's body in the water in Massillon around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. The body was found under a bridge on 3rd Street NW at James Street.

Ohio BCI and Massillon Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman found in Massillon. (Source: WOIO)

Police, BCI investigating after body found in water in Massillon

The Stark County coroner says the woman found in Massillon Wednesday by several boys fishing under the 3rd Street NW bridge has been identified as 23-year-old Kendra Carnes of Waynesburg.The cause of death is still pending.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with two murders in Stark County.

Man arrested for murders of two women

The Stark County man accused of murdering two women could be put to death for his crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Leeroy Rogers, Sr.

Rogers, 58, was indicted by a grand jury last week on aggravated murder, kidnapping and weapons-related charges.

He pled not guilty of killing 47-year-old Kimberly Clupper and 23-year-old Kendra Carnes.

Clupper's body was in April 11 in a Massillon park and Carnes was found in August in a creek. Both had been shot in the head.

