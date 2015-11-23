FBI release sketch of Ontario bank robbery/kidnapping suspect

The FBI needs your help to identify a man involved in a hostage-style bank robbery that occurred in Ontario in Richland County, and you could earn up to $25,000 in reward.

On Thursday Nov. 5, a man entered a KeyBank employee's home while no one was there. The suspect held the employee and his young family hostage at gunpoint overnight until the next day.

FAMILY TAKEN HOSTAGE, MANAGER FORCED TO GET MONEY

On Friday morning, before the bank opened, the KeyBank manager said the armed man told him to go to the bank on North Lexington-Springmill Road and bring back an unspecified amount of money. The bank employee returned home, gave the money to the suspect, he then released the bank employee’s family and fled the area. No one was injured during the ordeal. It was believed the man got away with nearly $200,000.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 120-140 pounds, with a skinny build and short, light-brown hair.

He was wearing a white-collared shirt, shiny black shoes, a black fedora with a red feather and a white bandana over his face. He was armed with a silver pistol that had a black handgrip. The getaway vehicle is described as a tan-colored Ford Taurus, possibly a 2008 or 2009 model.

It is believed that a second suspect was involved in this hostage-style bank robbery by serving as a lookout and driver. A description of him is not available.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery call the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI (1-800-225-5324). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible for this robbery. Tips can remain anonymous.

