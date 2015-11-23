Portage County Sheriff's arrest homeless man and teen in arson

The Portage County Sheriff's office has announced the arrest of Joseph Wray, 18, and Benjamin Lallathin, 25.

On November 3, authorities responded to 6504 Cableline Road Charlestown Township for a structure fire that turned out to be suspicious. The structure was the former home of the Park Manager for the West Branch State Park.

Two days later, detectives returned to the same address on a report that multiple people were in the area and they were removing items from the home.

Two of the people were identified as Wray and Lallathin. While there police found evidence indicating that Wray and Lallathin were persons of interest in the fire.

Charges were later filed and they were taken into custody without incident on November 19.

Both Wray and Lallathin were charged with aggravated arson and remain locked up in the Portage County Jail.

