Ohio State's Elliott apologizes for critical comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott apologized for the critical comments he made about play calling after the Michigan State game and says it was the wrong time to make it known he would not be returning to school next season.

Elliott posted a long apology on Twitter on Monday saying, "My intentions were not to point fingers at anyone for OUR failures."

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says Elliott will not be disciplined and that he agreed that star junior should have carried the ball more in Saturday's loss. Meyer says he wished Elliott's comments would have been made in private instead of during a postgame interview, but that Elliott came to him and apologized.

Elliott had 12 carries in the Buckeyes' 17-14 loss at home to Michigan State.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.