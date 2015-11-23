VIDEO: Browns QB Johnny Manziel responds to video of him partying

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel cannot get away from the limelight.

Instagram video, purchased by TMZ, shows the QB holding a bottle of Dom Perignon. The video does not show the QB drinking, but does include the following caption on the post: "djlxatxSippin on Dom Perignon for no reason with #johnnymanziel."

The post said Manziel was out on Thursday and Friday nights in Austin, Texas.

Manziel at a Cleveland Browns event Monday at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank said the video could be old. He said he was at the OSU/Michigan game.

"I haven't seen anything, this has been my main focus was to get back, getting prepared and coming here for this on Monday. I haven't seen anything or heard anything, I been here for this event and that's really what I want to talk about is the things that are really important," Manziel said while helping at a food bank."

"There's all kinds of people that come out with videos, could be old videos, could be all kinds of different things, I'm not in a state to speak on it, because my focus has been on this today and what really matters in this game on Monday, so that's where my focus has been. I did get a chance to relax so I haven't seen anything like that, I'm not going to be able to speculate," Manziel said.

Manziel was recently named the starter for the Cleveland Browns.

This is Manziel's second year with the Browns. He was drafted out of Texas A&M. His rookie season was marred by poor play and his reputation for high-profile-partying.

Manziel spent earlier this year in rehab.

Last month, Manziel got into a roadside argument with his girlfriend and told police he and his girlfriend had both been drinking. No charges were ever filed in the Oct. 12 incident.

