LeBron James named EC Player of the Week

The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of Week for games played Monday, November 16, through Sunday, November 22.

This marks the first time this season James has earned Player of the Week accolades, as well as the 49th time in his career, the most in NBA history. It also marks the 49th time in franchise history a player has earned Player of the Week honors and the 30th time James has earned the honor as a member of the Cavaliers.

James led Cleveland to a 2-1 record this past week, averaging 25.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.