Pro-ISIS messages erased after found on Youngstown State campus

Students at Youngstown State University woke up Monday to pro-ISIS messages painted on a popular rock on the college campus.  

"We are coming" and "France deserves destruction" were some of the threatening messages. 

The campus newspaper, The Jambar, posted messages about the painting and a letter to the editor from an international student. 

The rock is located in the middle of campus. It's a rock students paint to show school spirit or support for different events. 

The university sent a message saying there was no credible threat, but they are investigating. 

The school has since painted over the threatening messages in red, white and blue. 

