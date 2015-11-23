Pro-ISIS messages erased after found on Youngstown State campus

Students come together on YSU campus. (Source: Facebook)

Students at Youngstown State University woke up Monday to pro-ISIS messages painted on a popular rock on the college campus.

"We are coming" and "France deserves destruction" were some of the threatening messages.

The campus newspaper, The Jambar, posted messages about the painting and a letter to the editor from an international student.

The rock is located in the middle of campus. It's a rock students paint to show school spirit or support for different events.

Whoever did this to the rock needs expelled. ISIS is not some joke. Terrorism is not a joke. @OnlyAtYSU pic.twitter.com/cwusAqDNMW — Alex Welsh (@Colorblind_Alex) November 23, 2015

The university sent a message saying there was no credible threat, but they are investigating.

The school has since painted over the threatening messages in red, white and blue.

YSU does not back down. pic.twitter.com/e2Wqc5Vhs2 — Corey Crisan (@cdcrisan) November 23, 2015

