LeBron calls the Warriors the "Healthiest team in NBA history"

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Monday, but James was asked about the success of the 15-0 Golden State Warriors.
"Consistency, they have just been consistent. I think the most impressive thing is the way they just been playing at a high level for so long and I think that comes with a lot of health, they've been the healthy, they been the most healthy team I've ever seen in NBA history, and they have great talent," LeBron said on Monday.
The Warriors are the current champs and starting the season off with a 15-0 record. The Cavs currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference with a 10-3 overall record.
The Cavaliers and Warriors will meet each other in Oakland on Christmas Day for the first time since meeting in the NBA Finals in June.
