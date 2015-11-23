It took Black Friday 5 years to take over Thanksgiving - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

It took Black Friday 5 years to take over Thanksgiving

Toy's R Us Black Friday hours since 2009.

Thanksgiving started becoming the official start of Black Friday five years ago. 

Big-box stores led the way in pushing up Black Friday start times. The toy store giant, Toy's R Us, opened their doors at midnight in 2009. Since then they have slowly moved the time up to 5pm. Now stores opening on Thanksgiving has quickly become the norm.

Some stores have stated that they will not be opening their doors early though. The outdoor retailer REI has been praised for going a step further and keeping doors closed on Black Friday too. 

List of stores not opening this Thanksgiving:

  • Nordstrom
  • Dillard's 
  • DSW
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel 
  • TJ Maxx
  • GameStop
  • Staples
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Patagonia
  • Marshalls
  • Home Depot
  • REI
  • Menards
  • Petco
  • Sam's Club
  • True Value
  • Tractor Supply Store
  • Half Price Books
  • Burlington
  • Cabelas

