It took Black Friday 5 years to take over Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving started becoming the official start of Black Friday five years ago.

Big-box stores led the way in pushing up Black Friday start times. The toy store giant, Toy's R Us, opened their doors at midnight in 2009. Since then they have slowly moved the time up to 5pm. Now stores opening on Thanksgiving has quickly become the norm.

Some stores have stated that they will not be opening their doors early though. The outdoor retailer REI has been praised for going a step further and keeping doors closed on Black Friday too.

List of stores not opening this Thanksgiving:

Nordstrom

Dillard's

DSW

Costco

Crate and Barrel

TJ Maxx

GameStop

Staples

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Patagonia

Marshalls

Home Depot

REI

Menards

Petco

Sam's Club

True Value

Tractor Supply Store

Half Price Books

Burlington

Cabelas

