RNC unveils 'rocking' logo

Republican National Committee released its logo for this summer's convention in Cleveland.

The official logo has a little bit of Cleveland included in the design. The logo incorporates a guitar, a nod to Cleveland and the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The logo was designed by Falls Communication, a Cleveland-based firm.

"Cleveland is a fantastic city and is the perfect place to serve as host for our 41st nominating convention and as the launching pad for the Republican nominee. As this powerful logo is seen the world over, it will come to be identified with the convention and the city. We felt it was important to utilize a local company to design the logo, and as has become the norm, the talent in Cleveland at Falls Communications did not disappoint," RNC Chairman Reince Priebus said.



The logo will be prominently featured on all official convention related materials and communications from this point forward.

Cleveland hosts the convention July 18 - 21, 2016.

