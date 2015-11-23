U.S. issues worldwide travel alert

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

The State Department urges everyone to exercise vigilance while traveling.

The State Department alerts U.S. citizens to possible risks of travel due to increased terrorist threats. Current information suggests that terrorist groups continue to plan terrorist attacks in multiple regions.

These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics, using conventional and non-conventional weapons and targeting both official and private interests.

Extremists have targeted large sporting events, theatres, open markets, and aviation services.

The travel alert expires on February 24, 2016.

U.S. citizens should exercise vigilance when in public places or using transportation.

Other recommendations:

Follow the instructions of local authorities. Monitor media and local information sources and factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities.

Be prepared for additional security screening and unexpected disruptions.

Stay in touch with your family members and ensure they know how to reach you in the event of an emergency.

Register in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

