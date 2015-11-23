Car slams into house in Eastlake

A scary morning for a homeowner in Eastlake.

According to Eastlake Police, about 4:51 a.m. Monday a driver traveling southbound lost control and slammed into the front of a home in the 36900 block.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries and the homeowner was transported for cautionary reasons.

The driver, 57, was cited for failure to control.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.