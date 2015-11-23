Hilton hotel bringing a change to the Cleveland skyline

With the Republican national convention coming to Cleveland many things must come into place first. One of those is the Hilton Downtown, built on the site of the former Cuyahoga County Administration Building.

A tour of the building shows it is well on the way to completion with an expected finish date of June 1, 2016 weeks ahead of the RNC's mid-July start.

The lobby and entrance area have taken shape, with a lounge above. Floors above contain a ballroom and junior ballroom with adjacent meeting rooms.

A restaurant and lounge on the 32nd floor offer stunning views of the city not seen since the old Stouffer's Top of the Town closed at Erieview many years ago.

An open air terrace on the same floor is sure to be a huge attraction.

In between the top and the lobby rooms are taking shape. Each will have a Cleveland-themed mural ranging from images from the Hope Memorial Bridge to the undercarriage of the Main Avenue Bridge.

All reflect our industrial past, and some our promising future.

