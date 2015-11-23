Councilman Reed to prosecutor McGinty: 'It's time to step down'

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty says he's not going anywhere and will continue to handle the Tamir Rice case. Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed wants McGinty to change his mind and so do a few others.



Reed spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting in Cleveland.

“Today, petitions were given to the county prosecutor with over 200,000 signatures asking for Tim McGinty to step aside,” Reed said.



Reed held up the Department of Justice report and told the audience it shows a clear division of mistrust between residents in Cleveland and law enforcement saying that's just one reason why the county prosecutor should hand over the case.

Department of Justice report

The grand jury is now deciding if criminal charges will be brought against two police officers.



Tamir's mom was the first to ask McGinty to step aside. Earlier this year she said ‘I would like him to step down and allow an independent prosecutor to take over the Tamir Rice case.”



Since then a group of local ministers have also asked McGinty to step down.



“It's time for him to step down. It's time for him to step aside. It's time to begin the healing process for this Community and City,” Reed said.



McGinty can ask the Ohio Attorney General to appoint a Special Prosecutor but so far has not made any request.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

