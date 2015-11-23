City cites homeowner of 50,000 light Christmas display

It's a Christmas attraction that's been around for years. Lily West, 9, loves it.



"It's fun. It's colorful. There are a lot of cool lights," Lily said.



But this week, the city of North Ridgeville almost pulled the plug on the 50,000-light Christmas display on Cambridge Avenue.



"It still would have been here, it just wouldn't be the same without the arches over the sidewalks," homeowner Bob Mangan said.



The lights are everywhere, from arches that cascade over city sidewalks to tree lawns.



"I couldn't believe it after 17 years so I went around the neighborhood with a petition," Mangan said.



He said the city got a complaint that his winter wonderland was not compliant with city codes. It's a tradition that began when he was just a teen.



"I started doing it when I was 15 -- 16 years old climbing on the roof," Mangan recalled.



Most neighbors welcome this with a ho ho ho. J.D. Gontkovsky lives a few doors over.



"It's nice to see something colorful and bright and the kids love it," Gontkovsky said.



There is a bah humbug from some. The complainers said they are not Scrooges. They like the lights. They say it's the traffic, the loud music after hours and the garbage. So the city now says its lights out at 9 p.m.

9 p.m. music softly

10 p.m. lights out weekdays

11 p.m. weekends



Susan West lives down the street.

"I personally don't mind it. I'm affected by all the traffic, but I could care less. My kids love it," West said.



Mangan was going to appeal the ordinance but the mayor didn't want to be the "Grinch who stole Christmas" and gave him a pass for this year and Mangan's not the only one doing a Christmas dance.

"To bring joy to and happiness to the kids and the adults that come here," Mangan said.

