Love Fest at the "Q", as Cavs crush Magic

Kevin Love scored a game-high 34 points, including 27 in the first half, and 15 straight in the second quarter, as the Cavaliers shook off some early sloppy play and pulled away from the Orlando Magic on Monday, 117-103 at Quicken Loans Arena.



Love's 34-point performance was his highest in a Cavs uniform, and came at the right time, as the Magic had bounced back from a sluggish start and taken the lead in the second quarter.

By halftime, the Cavaliers had regained the lead, and by the end of the third, they'd pulled away, cruising to their 11th straight win over the Magic.



J.R. Smith threw down 26 points for the Cavs, while LeBron James scored 15 but dished out 13 assists. Matthew Dellavedova also added 15 for the Cavs.



The Cavaliers (11-3) remain perfect at home (8-0), and now hit the road again, beginning Wednesday in Toronto.



