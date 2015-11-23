Tonight at 11: Carl Monday exposes time card abuse inside city department

A lot of people like to show their Christmas spirit by decorating their house. But in one local community, some are asking how much is too much? Police actually cited the homeowner for a controversial Christmas display. Lydia Esparra has the story tonight on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

And would your boss let you go home and run errands, while you’re on the clock? Carl Monday found some city employees doing just that. Tonight, Carl exposes time card abuse inside a city department.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us for Cleveland 19 News at 11.

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.