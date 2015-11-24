Couponing Tips: Shopping for Thanksgiving on a budget

Blogger Rachel Krych says overspending happens when you don't go shopping prepared. (Source: WOIO)

Americans are expected to spend $2.8 billion on their Thanksgiving feasts this year. While a turkey dinner might bust your belt buckle, it doesn't have to bust your budget.

Rachel Krych, from the Couponing with Rachel blog, shows us the best ways to save at the grocery store. Krych says overspending happens when you don't come prepared.

"A lot of times, you come into a store and if you don't have a clear list of things you need, you may overbuy," Krych said.

The week leading up to Thanksgiving is the best for store deals and coupons. Krych has a whole database under "coupons" on her website. Plug in an item like "pie" and all the current coupons pop up.

"So Sarah Lee coupons would come up for their pies. Maybe Libby's pumpkin pie canned would come up," said Krych.

Don't forget smart phone apps, like Ibotta. You can sign up, look for featured products, then take a picture of your receipt and earn rebates.

"Pick which things you'll be buying at the store and often times there's no brand offers, which means you can use it on any brand you want, and sometimes it's produce," said Krych.

For a turkey, the average price is 79 cents a pound. But if you find a better deal, Krych says most stores will price match.

Don't forget, 'tis the season for sharing, so delegate!

"You can save a lot of money by getting the main meal, which is the turkey, and asking everybody to bring a side," explained Krych.

Krych also has shopping lists for specific stores on her site. So whichever store you're going to, she matches all the sales and coupons. Print it out and take it to the store with you to stay on track.

