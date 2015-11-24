'Glitter Girl' dodges jail time, but fined and forced to apologize

More 10 months after damaging her boss' office Samantha Lockhart caught a break in court Tuesday.

Lockhart received a nine months suspended prison sentence, she'll be on probation for 18 months, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, do 50 hours community service and write a letter of apology.

The former Summit County employee trashed the cubical of another employee. She sprayed silly string, threw toilet paper, and dumped glitter, along with an unknown powder, across the employee’s desk. The glitter and powder damaged several personal items, as well as a county computer, scanner, printer, and keyboard.

A Summit County jury found Lockhart guilty of vandalism last month. She could have got up to a year in jail.

