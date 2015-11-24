Former KSU professor caught making a run for the border, bond revoked

A Summit County Judge has revoked fallen and now former Kent State University professor Willie Harrell's bond after he was caught trying to cross the border into Canada from Michigan.

State police received word from U.S.customs that Harrell was stopped at the U.S. Canadian border on Nov. 17.

He was trying to get into Canada when he was flagged due to his pending charge. According to Canadian authorities Harrell first told them he was running because of his criminal charges. He later told agents he was moving to Canada for work. He was eventually denied entrance into Canada.

Harrell was indicted and pleaded not guilty to charges of importuning and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Akron Police arrested him in August after he was caught in an SUV with a 15-year old boy he says he met online.The two were parked at Smith Elementary School on Chester Avenue. Police also searched Harrell's home and seized two computers, a tablet and an external hard drive.

Harrell was fired from Kent State in October. His trial is expected to start January 21, 2016.

