Cleveland to get hundreds of rental bikes by GOP convention

CLEVELAND (AP) - Downtown Cleveland is getting hundreds of rental bikes in time for next summer's Republican National Convention.

Cuyahoga County's Board of Control on Monday approved a five-year, $446,000 contract with Santa Monica, California-based CycleHop LLC.

The contract calls for CycleHop to install 250 bicycles by the July 18 start of the convention, and 700 in the county by the end of the deal.

CycleHop joins San Francisco-based Zagster, which launched a bike sharing program underwritten by local businesses in Cleveland in 2014.

That effort has provided 70 bikes at 14 stations so far this year.

Users check out bikes at stations and return them to any other station in the network.

