Kent State professors give strike authorization.
Professors at Kent State represented by the American Association of University Professors have voted to authorize a strike if talks for a new contract agreement fail.

82% of the more than 500 bargaining unit employees voted YES to authorizing a strike.

AAUP-KSU is the Kent State University chapter of the American Association of University Professors. The AAUP is responsible for negotiating the terms and conditions of employment for all full-time faculty at KSU's eight campuses.

The union and the university are trying to come to terms on a new deal for tenure track professors. Medical benefits remain a sticking point.

According to the AAUP, both sides are in the process of selecting a fact-finder per the contract, negotiations in good faith are to continue throughout the process.

Kent State does not comment during ongoing negotiations.

